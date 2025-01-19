19 January 2025
EN

Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw

Chess
News
19 January 2025 14:02
7
Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw

Tata Steel Chess international chess tournament is held in the Dutch city of Wake-an-Zee.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydın Suleymanli drew with local chess player Benjamin Bok in the first round of the Challengers competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will face Arthur Pipers from the Netherlands in the second round.

The round-robin tournament also features Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh (both India), Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan), Erwin L'Amy (Netherlands), Dominic Swain (Germany), Tay Nguyen (Vietnam), Ediz Gurel (Turkey), Kazybek Nogerbek ( Kazakhstan), Faustino Oro (Argentina), Liu Miayu (China) and Irina Bulmaga (Romania) perform.

American Fabiano Caruana heads the list of participants in the main Tata Steel Chess tournament. World champion Dommaraju Gukesh (India) is also fighting for victory in Wake-an-Zee.

Idman.biz

Related news

Suleymanli to face local chess player in opening round
18 January 10:50
Chess

Suleymanli to face local chess player in opening round

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydın Suleymanli will compete in the Challengers event
Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament
17 January 10:26
Chess

Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Azerbaijani Grandmaster joins challengers section in Wijk aan Zee
Rasulov finishes in the Top 10 at Titled Tuesday
16 January 16:02
Chess

Rasulov finishes in the Top 10 at Titled Tuesday

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov shares 10th-13th place, just one point behind tournament winner Hikaru Nakamura
Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash
15 January 17:52
Chess

Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov participated in the latest round of the German Chess Bundesliga
Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO
15 January 10:45
Chess

Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The first-category chess tournament for men and women, held at the Republican Chess Center
World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?
14 January 15:24
Chess

World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?

The current World Cup champion is Magnus Carlsen from Norway

Most read

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms
17 January 09:26
Football

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms

Salary demands threaten renewal talks as Real Madrid observes closely

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO
16 January 16:58
Hockey

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke