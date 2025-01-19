Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw

Tata Steel Chess international chess tournament is held in the Dutch city of Wake-an-Zee.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydın Suleymanli drew with local chess player Benjamin Bok in the first round of the Challengers competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will face Arthur Pipers from the Netherlands in the second round.

The round-robin tournament also features Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh (both India), Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan), Erwin L'Amy (Netherlands), Dominic Swain (Germany), Tay Nguyen (Vietnam), Ediz Gurel (Turkey), Kazybek Nogerbek ( Kazakhstan), Faustino Oro (Argentina), Liu Miayu (China) and Irina Bulmaga (Romania) perform.

American Fabiano Caruana heads the list of participants in the main Tata Steel Chess tournament. World champion Dommaraju Gukesh (India) is also fighting for victory in Wake-an-Zee.

