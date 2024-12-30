Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship

The world blitz championship starts today in New York.

About three hundred chess players will perform in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Among them are 15 representatives of Azerbaijan: Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbeyli, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Mrs. Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beidullayeva, Zeynab Mammadyarova and Turkan Mammadyarova.

Blitz World Championship will consist of 13 rounds.

The official website of the competition said that Magnus Carlsen, the current blitz world champion, will also participate in the championship.

Before that, the rapid world championship in New York, where Azerbaijani chess players could not get into the top ten, ended.

Idman.biz