World Crown: How to qualify for the Candidates Tournament?

With the conclusion of the World Chess Championship match in Singapore, a new championship cycle has begun.

One major change is that the loser of the World Championship match will no longer have a guaranteed spot in the Candidates Tournament, Idman.biz reports.

For example, Ding Liren (China), who lost to Dommaraju Gukesh (India), will have to qualify for the Candidates Tournament through the regular qualification process, provided he is still motivated to continue his career.

FIDE has also made other modifications to its qualification system. The international chess body will allocate two spots for players who finish at the top of the Circuit ranking. Points will be earned throughout the season based on results, and the best players of 2024 and 2025 will earn a chance to compete in the Candidates Tournament.

Additionally, two spots will be available through the Grand Swiss tournament, and three spots through the World Cup. Another spot will be awarded to the highest-rated grandmaster based on the rating at the beginning of 2026.

The Candidates Tournament for the new championship cycle is scheduled for 2026.

