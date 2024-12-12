Chess World Championship Battle Reaches Its Climax

The World Chess Championship match in Singapore has reached its final stage, with the title on the line.

Idman.biz reports that today Ding Liren (China) and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) will face each other in the decisive 14th classical game, where the current score stands at a tie (6.5-6.5). This makes the upcoming match the ultimate decider.

Ding has already referred to the upcoming game as a “golden game.” He will be playing with the white pieces, while the challenger promises to deliver the best performance of his career.

"I think it's reasonable that the match is tied so far. We've shown fighting spirit and played interesting chess. I'll try to be in the best form for the final game and enjoy the game. I've gotten this chance, and I’ll give my best and accept any result," said Praggnanandhaa.

Ding has been playing cautiously with white pieces, and since his chances are considered better in a tiebreak, he might attempt a quick draw to take the match to the tiebreaker phase. However, Ding mentioned in an interview with Mike Klein that he doesn’t expect a quick draw: "I don’t think you will see a short draw.”

What happens if they don't decide a winner today? If the match remains unresolved, a tiebreak will follow tomorrow with four games played under the 15+10 time control.

Chess writer Tarjei Svensen tweeted, "Ding says he intends to continue his career regardless of result of the match, but hints that he will play less classical tournaments and more rapid and blitz."

The stakes are high, and the drama of this world chess championship is reaching its peak.

Idman.biz