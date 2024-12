The Skopje Open 2024 chess tournament has kicked off in North Macedonia, with a promising start for Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli.

Idman.biz reports that Eltaj, the top seed of the international competition, secured a victory against Dragomir Vreljanski (Serbia) in the first round. The grandmaster is set to face Alexander Reprintsev (Ukraine) in his next match.

The tournament, held in a Swiss system format, consists of nine rounds.

Idman.biz