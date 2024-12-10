Azerbaijani chess player's second victory in Doha

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad has claimed his second victory at the Qatar Masters tournament in Doha.

In the sixth round, he triumphed over India's Kunala, bringing his total score to 3.5 points, which has elevated him to 54th place in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Gunay Mammadzada played a draw against India's Anto Manish, accumulating 3 points and securing the 86th position. Khanim Balajayeva suffered a loss to Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov from Uzbekistan, finishing with 2.5 points and ranking 87th.

