9 December 2024
Eltaj Safarli takes 4th place in European Rapid Chess Championship

Chess
News
9 December 2024 10:12
9
The European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship at Hotel Continental Skopje, North Macedonia, has concluded its rapid section.

The tournament, spanning 11 rounds, saw Slovenian grandmaster Vladimir Fedoseev emerge victorious with 9.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Eltaj Safarli secured an impressive 4th place, just one point behind the leader, finishing with 8.5 points.

Mahammad Muradli ranked 11th with 8.5 points. Namig Guliyev placed 23rd with 8 points. Rauf Mammadov ended in 44th place with 7.5 points.

The competition continues over the next two days with the blitz chess segment.

Idman.biz

