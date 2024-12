The Azerbaijani chess players who will participate in the European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2024 in Skopje, North Macedonia, have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the competition, which will start tomorrow, will feature four of Azerbaijan’s top chess players representing the national team.

Eltaj Safarli, Rauf Mammadov, Namig Guliyev, and Mahəmmad Muradli will compete for the prizes.

The championship will conclude on December 11.

Idman.biz