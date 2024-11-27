27 November 2024
Ministry responds to dissolution of Nakhchivan Chess Federation

27 November 2024 10:18
The dissolution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Chess Federation has been confirmed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS).

In response to a query from Idman.biz, Gabil Mehdiyev, the head of the MYS Public Relations Department, stated:

“The Azerbaijan Chess Federation, accredited by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, continues to operate nationwide. This federation will ensure the ongoing development of chess in Nakhchivan, just as in other regions of the country.”

This announcement follows the decision by the Nakhchivan Chess Federation to cease operations. The federation was previously headed by Seymur Talibov, the son of Vasif Talibov, the former Chairman of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly.

