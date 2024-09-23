23 September 2024
EN

Last participant of Vugar Gashimov Memorial

Chess
News
23 September 2024 10:45
3
The last participant of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial, which will be held in Shusha for the first time, has been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, the Organizing Committee agreed with the FIDE representative , Vladislav Artemyev.

He is the winner of the world team championship and the European champion in blitz chess with a FIDE rating of 2808.

A total of 8 chess players will compete in the tournament. Grandmasters will fight in rapid and blitz.

The Vugar Gashimov Memorial, organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, will be held for the 10th time. Shamkir, Baku and Gabala hosted the traditional competition in previous years.

Idman.biz

