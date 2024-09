FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Brazil and India

The FIDE Chess Olympiad ends today in Budapest.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan's men's national team, which defeated Cuba a day ago, will face Brazil in the 11th round.

FIDE Chess Olympiad

XI round

Men

Brazil - Azerbaijan

Louis Supi - Aydin Suleymanli

Alexander Fier - Nijat Abasov

Renato Quintiliano - Rauf Mammadov

Diego Di Bernado - Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Tournament table: 1. India - 19 points, 2. China - 17, 3. Slovenia - 16, 12. Azerbaijan - 14.

The women's team, which earlier beat Mongolia, will face India.

Women

India - Azerbaijan

Harika Dronavalli - Gunay Mammadzada

Rameshbabu Vaishali - Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Deshmukh Divya - Govhar Beydullayeva

Vantika Agrawal - Khanim Balajayeva

Tournament table: 1. India, 2. Kazakhstan - 17 points each, 3. USA - 16, 9. Azerbaijan - 15.

