FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Finland and Australia

Today, the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off in Budapest.
Azerbaijani men's team will face Finland in the II round, Idman.biz reports.
The women's team will face Australia.
45th Chess Olympiad: II Round
September 12
Men
Finland - Azerbaijan
Toivo Keinanen - Aydin Suleymanli
Vilka Sipila - Nijat Abasov
Mikael Agopov - Rauf Mammadov
Henri Lahdelma - Muhammad Muradli
Women
Australia - Azerbaijan
Julia Ryjanova - Gunay Mammadzada
Zhang Jilin - Govhar Beydullayeva
Tu Nguyen - Khanim Balajayeva
Zhiyuan Shen - Gulnar Mammadova
Men's national team won against Jordan in the first round with a score of 3.5:0.5. Women's national team did not give any chance to Nicaragua, 4:0.
Idman.biz