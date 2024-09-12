FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Finland and Australia

Today, the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off in Budapest.

Azerbaijani men's team will face Finland in the II round, Idman.biz reports.

The women's team will face Australia.

45th Chess Olympiad: II Round

September 12



Men

Finland - Azerbaijan

Toivo Keinanen - Aydin Suleymanli

Vilka Sipila - Nijat Abasov

Mikael Agopov - Rauf Mammadov

Henri Lahdelma - Muhammad Muradli

Women

Australia - Azerbaijan

Julia Ryjanova - Gunay Mammadzada

Zhang Jilin - Govhar Beydullayeva

Tu Nguyen - Khanim Balajayeva

Zhiyuan Shen - Gulnar Mammadova

Men's national team won against Jordan in the first round with a score of 3.5:0.5. Women's national team did not give any chance to Nicaragua, 4:0.

Idman.biz