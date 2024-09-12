12 September 2024
EN

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Finland and Australia

12 September 2024 13:00
80
Today, the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off in Budapest.

Azerbaijani men's team will face Finland in the II round, Idman.biz reports.

The women's team will face Australia.

45th Chess Olympiad: II Round
September 12

Men
Finland - Azerbaijan
Toivo Keinanen - Aydin Suleymanli
Vilka Sipila - Nijat Abasov
Mikael Agopov - Rauf Mammadov
Henri Lahdelma - Muhammad Muradli

Women
Australia - Azerbaijan
Julia Ryjanova - Gunay Mammadzada
Zhang Jilin - Govhar Beydullayeva
Tu Nguyen - Khanim Balajayeva
Zhiyuan Shen - Gulnar Mammadova
Men's national team won against Jordan in the first round with a score of 3.5:0.5. Women's national team did not give any chance to Nicaragua, 4:0.

Idman.biz

