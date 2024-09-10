11 September 2024
EN

Anar Allahverdiyev: "If our players enter the top 6, it will be considered a good result at the Chess Olympiad"

Chess
News
10 September 2024 17:02
101
Anar Allahverdiyev: "If our players enter the top 6, it will be considered a good result at the Chess Olympiad"

"Our teams are quite competitive and strong."

Honorary chess coach Anar Allahverdiyev told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the chances of Azerbaijan at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad tomorrow in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The coach said that the Azerbaijani men's team has certain difficulties: "Teimour Rajabov, who has been one of the leaders of our team for a long time, will act as the captain this time. He no longer participates as a player in the national team. As a result, new young players were added to the team. This process of generational change is inevitable. So I think there may be some problems. Let me also mention that the young players Aydın Suleymanli and Muhammad Muradli are quite experienced chess players. Aydın already has more than 2600 coefficients. Muhammad won 2 major Open tournaments. Of course, these chess players will do their best. They are very ambitious, very aggressive chess players. They always stand out by taking unexpected steps. Our team includes experienced intellectuals such as Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, and Nijat Abbasov. Our team is quite competitive and strong. It will be considered a good result if they take a place in the top 6 at the Chess Olympiad.

Allahverdiyev's expectations from the women's team are greater: "Our women's team has shown very good results in recent years. They perform successfully both individually and as a team. In the last 3 European championships, they were among the prize winners. Winning a gold medal among the U20 players gives hope for a good result. I think our women's team has a chance to compete for medals, and even to compete for the championship."

The Chess Olympiad will continue until September 23. The first round of the competition will be held on September 11.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Jordan and Nicaragua
10:29
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Jordan and Nicaragua

Today, the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad begins in Budapest
Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO
10 September 12:12
Chess

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO

197 teams from men's competitions and 184 teams from women's competitions will compete in the Olympiad
45th FIDE Chess Olympiad starts tomorrow
9 September 16:43
Chess

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad starts tomorrow

The teams from nearly 200 countries will compete in both men's and women's competitions
Gasim Gashimov: "It is difficult to attract chess players from abroad"
6 September 14:30
Chess

Gasim Gashimov: "It is difficult to attract chess players from abroad"

"But we will send an invitation again in the future"
Participants announced for "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" chess tournament
6 September 14:21
Chess

Participants announced for "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" chess tournament

He said that Shusha will host the 10th tournament

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time
Paris 2024: The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony
8 September 14:23
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony

Azerbaijani Paralympic champions Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will perform this task
Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this