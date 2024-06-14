14 June 2024
Ayan Allahverdiyeva: "I didn't see the figure, my mind went blank"

"The games were played in good quality. Of course, the result I got shows that I have potential."

Ayan Allahverdiyeva, a chess player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

She evaluated her performance at the World Youth Championship held in Gandhinagar, India. Allahverdiyeva, who finished Mundai with a bronze medal, said that her result shows the need for more work: "If I compare it with the World Championship among 18-year-olds last year, 20-year-old chess players are always considered a bigger category. That's why I can't say that my success is worse than last year. Of course, at that time I won the title of world champion. But the bronze medal I got this year shows that I have not weakened during the year and I am able to fight."

According to Ayan, she lost her advantage in the match with Divya Deshmukh, the champion: "I had a winning situation. I could draw later. I just didn't see the figure, my mind went blank for a moment and I lost. I had the most difficult game with him. Because I lost consecutive points."

It should be noted that Allahverdiyeva collected 8.5 points from 11 rounds in the World Championship.

