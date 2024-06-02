Muhammad Muradli won the "Dubai Open" - PHOTO

Muhammad Muradli won the "Dubai Open 2024" international chess tournament organized in the United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani chess player scored 7 points after 9 rounds.

Muhammad, who started the last round as the leader, played a draw in the final game. He shared the points with China's Dai Changren. Muradli was awarded a cash prize of 16,000 US dollars.

Azerbaijani other chess player, Eltaj Safarli, who scored 6.5 points in the tournament, shared the 2nd-6th places. According to additional coefficients, E.Safarli took the 6th place.

It should be noted that the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammedov, met with the chess players after the competition and at the same time congratulated Muhammad Muradli on his victory.

Idman.biz