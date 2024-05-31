Azerbaijani players in fine feather: 4 wins and 3 draws

The 7th round of the Dubai Open 2024 chess tournament was successful for the Azerbaijani chess players.

As per Idman.biz, none of the representatives lost.

Leader Mohammad Muradli finished the round with half a point. He played to a draw with Indian Gosh Aroniak. After this result, Mohammad ranked second with 5.5 points. Chess players on the 1st and 3rd levels have the same score.

Eltaj Safarli, Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva won, Ahmed Khagan and Ravan Aliyev settled for half a point.

