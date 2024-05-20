Aydın Suleymanli defeates the Armenian opponent

The matches of the 6th round of the Sharjah Masters chess tournament were held in the UAE.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess players finished the day successfully.

Teimour Radjabov and Aydin Suleymanli finished the tour with victory. Teimour, who ended the previous 5 matches in a draw, has achieved his first success. Aydın defeated his Armenian opponent.

After these results, Suleymanli ranked 13th with 4 points. He is 1 point behind the leaders. Muhammad, who has 3.5 points, ranks 15th, and Teimour ranks 30th. Eltaj is 38th with 3 points.

It should be noted that 88 chess players are competing in the Swiss system at the Sharjah Masters.

Sharjah Masters, VI round

Aydin Suleymanli – Haik Martirosyan (Armenia) – 1:0

Sarin Nihal (India) – Muhammad Muradli – 0.5:0.5

Teimour Radjabov – Arseniy Nesterov (FIDE) – 1:0

Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) – Eltaj Safarli – 0.5:0.5



Idman.biz