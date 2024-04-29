29 April 2024
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

29 April 2024 16:14
Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva became the European champion.

Idman.biz reports that the 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Individual Chess Championship 2024.

Fataliyeva won the champion title of the competition held on the Greek island of Rhodes. Ulviyya, who scored 8.5 points in 10 games, went down in history as the first Azerbaijani chess player to win the title of European Champion. She achieved this by drawing with Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia) in the last round.

It should be noted that Ulviyya took the 3rd place in the Continental Championship two years ago.

Idman.biz

