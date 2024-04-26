Another victory from Ulviyya Fataliyeva

The European Women's Chess Championship 2024 continues.

Idman.biz reports that the 6th round games were held in the competition held on the island of Rhodes.

10 chess players of the Azerbaijan national team, who participated in the championship, went to the next test. Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the leader of the race, won her next victory.

In total, the Azerbaijani chess players finished the day with 6 wins and 2 draws. Rivals have won only two matches.

European Women's Chess Championship, Women

Round 6, April 25

Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Bozhena Piddubna (Ukraine) - 1:0

Govhar Beydullayeva - Klaudia Kulon (Poland) - 1:0

Gulnar Mammadova - Marcel Efroimski (Israel) - 0:1

Mikhalina Rudzinska (Poland) – Gunay Mammadzada - 0:1

Anna Kubicka (Poland) – Khanim Balajayeva – 0:1

Sabina Ibrahimova – Zsóka Gaál (Hungary) – 1:0

Monika Socko (Poland) – Ayan Allahverdiyeva – 1:0

Tatyana Dornbush (Monaco) – Narmin Abdinova – 0.5:0.5

Sabina Rzali – Suzanna Terbe (Hungary) – 0.5:0.5

Johanna Bluebaum – Leman Hajiyeva – 0:1



Score: 1. Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 5.5, 8. Govhar Beydullayeva - 5, 13. Gunay Mammadzada - 4.5, 17. Mrs. Balajayeva - 4.5, 20. Sabina Ibrahimova - 4.5, 55. Gulnar Mammadova - 3.5, 92-93. Laman Hajiyeva, Sabina Rzali - 3, 104. Narmin Abdinova - 3, 122. Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 2.5.



Idman.biz