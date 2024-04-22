22 April 2024
EN

Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row

Chess
News
22 April 2024 10:15
Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row

The games of the Round 3 of the European Women's Chess Championship 2024 were held.

Idman.biz reports that 10 chess players of Azerbaijan are competing in the competition held on the island of Rhodes.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won the maximum result in the first 2 rounds, won her 3rd victory. Gunay Mammadzada and Govhar Beydullayeva faced their first loss and ended the round with half a point. In general, the Azerbaijani chess players ended the day with 3 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

It should be noted that 183 chess players are competing for prizes in the European Championship.

European Championship, Women
Round 3
Gunay Mammadzada - Olga Babiy (Ukraine) - 0.5:0.5
Yuliya Antolak (Poland) - Govhar Beydullayeva - 0.5:0.5
Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Beloslava Krasteva (Bulgaria) - 1:0
Khanim Balajayeva - Lara Schulze (Germany) - 0.5:0.5
Bodhana Sivanandan (England) - Gulnar Mammadova - 0.5:0.5
Laman Hajiyeva - Lilit Mkrtchyan (Armenia) - 0:1
Narmin Abdinova - Aleksandra Lax ( Poland) – 0:1
Ekaterini Pavlidou (Greece) – Sabina Rzali – 0.5:0.5
Johanna Bluebaum (Germany) – Sabina Ibrahimova – 0:1
Ayan Allahverdiyeva – Sofia Silva (Portugal) – 1:0

Score: 1. Klaudia Kulon (Poland) - 3 points... 6. Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 3, 10-12. Gunay Mammadzada - 2.5, 13. Govhar Beydullayeva - 2.5, 56-58. Khanim Balajayeva - 2, 65. Sabina Ibrahimova - 2, 74. Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 2, 75-76. Gulnar Mammadova - 2, 91. Sabina Rzali - 1.5, 124-125. Narmin Abdinova – 1, 131. Leman Hajiyeva – 1.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"
16:11
Chess

Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"

"Nijat has gained good experience"
Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st
10:01
Chess

Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, organized in Toronto, Canada, has come to the end
Another draw from Nijat
21 April 10:38
Chess

Another draw from Nijat

Games of the 13th round took place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada
Nijat Abasov was defeated again
19 April 09:22
Chess

Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto
Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship
18 April 15:21
Chess

Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship

The 10-round European Championship will conclude on April 29
Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO
18 April 11:19
Chess

Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO

The prize fund for the Azerbaijan championship has been increased to 30,000 manats

Most read

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Boycott threat in the national cup
20 April 15:56
Football

Boycott threat in the national cup

This was caused by the cancellation of replays from the next season
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club