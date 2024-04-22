Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row

The games of the Round 3 of the European Women's Chess Championship 2024 were held.

Idman.biz reports that 10 chess players of Azerbaijan are competing in the competition held on the island of Rhodes.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won the maximum result in the first 2 rounds, won her 3rd victory. Gunay Mammadzada and Govhar Beydullayeva faced their first loss and ended the round with half a point. In general, the Azerbaijani chess players ended the day with 3 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

It should be noted that 183 chess players are competing for prizes in the European Championship.

European Championship, Women

Round 3

Gunay Mammadzada - Olga Babiy (Ukraine) - 0.5:0.5

Yuliya Antolak (Poland) - Govhar Beydullayeva - 0.5:0.5

Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Beloslava Krasteva (Bulgaria) - 1:0

Khanim Balajayeva - Lara Schulze (Germany) - 0.5:0.5

Bodhana Sivanandan (England) - Gulnar Mammadova - 0.5:0.5

Laman Hajiyeva - Lilit Mkrtchyan (Armenia) - 0:1

Narmin Abdinova - Aleksandra Lax ( Poland) – 0:1

Ekaterini Pavlidou (Greece) – Sabina Rzali – 0.5:0.5

Johanna Bluebaum (Germany) – Sabina Ibrahimova – 0:1

Ayan Allahverdiyeva – Sofia Silva (Portugal) – 1:0

Score: 1. Klaudia Kulon (Poland) - 3 points... 6. Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 3, 10-12. Gunay Mammadzada - 2.5, 13. Govhar Beydullayeva - 2.5, 56-58. Khanim Balajayeva - 2, 65. Sabina Ibrahimova - 2, 74. Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 2, 75-76. Gulnar Mammadova - 2, 91. Sabina Rzali - 1.5, 124-125. Narmin Abdinova – 1, 131. Leman Hajiyeva – 1.

Idman.biz