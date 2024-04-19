20 April 2024
Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Chess
News
19 April 2024 09:22
Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov faced Dommaradju Gukesh.

The 29-year-old representative played with white pieces. Our representative is saddened by the defeat this time as well.

2024 Candidates Tournament
XII round, April 18
Hikaru Nakamura - Alireza Firouzja - 1:0
Nijat Abasov - Dommaradju Gukesh - 0:1
Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - 1:0
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa - 0.5:0.5

Score: 1. Dommaradju Gukesh (India), 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) – 7.5, 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 7, 5. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) – 6.5 , 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 5, 7. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 4.5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.

It should be noted that the matches of the XIII round will be held on April 20.

Idman.biz

