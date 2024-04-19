Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada.
Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov faced Dommaradju Gukesh.
The 29-year-old representative played with white pieces. Our representative is saddened by the defeat this time as well.
2024 Candidates Tournament
XII round, April 18
Hikaru Nakamura - Alireza Firouzja - 1:0
Nijat Abasov - Dommaradju Gukesh - 0:1
Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - 1:0
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa - 0.5:0.5
Score: 1. Dommaradju Gukesh (India), 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) – 7.5, 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 7, 5. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) – 6.5 , 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 5, 7. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 4.5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.
It should be noted that the matches of the XIII round will be held on April 20.
Idman.biz