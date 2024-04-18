Nijat Abasov loses his chance to get into the top 3

The games of the XI round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament were held.

Idman.biz reports that the chess players competing in the tournament organized in Toronto, Canada, went behind the board after a day's rest.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov met Alireza Firouzja in his next match.

The 29-year-old representative suffered another defeat with black figures. With this, Nijat has officially said goodbye to his theoretical chances to get not only the 1st place, but even the top 3.

2024 Candidates Tournament

XI round, April 17

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa - Hikaru Nakamura – 0:1

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Ian Nepomniachtchi – 0:1

Dommaradju Gukesh - Fabiano Caruana – 0.5:0.5

Alireza Firouzja – Nijat Abasov – 1:0

Score: 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) – 7, 2. Dommaradju Gukesh (India) - 6.5, 3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) – 6.5, 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 6, 5. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) – 5,5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 5, 7. Alireza Firuzca (France) – 4,5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.

It should be noted that the games of the XII round will be held on April 18. Abasov will meet Vidit Santosh Gujrathi with white pieces.

Idman.biz