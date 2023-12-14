14 December 2023
Indian grandmaster: "I was able to control my emotions in Gabala"

14 December 2023 16:05
"It was not easy to win at the Vugar Gashimov Memorial; it was a hard fight until the end."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Indian Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, the winner of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" chess Super Tournament held in Gabala.
In an interview with the "ChessBase India" portal, he called the opening games in the blitz "terrible": "I was able to finish the fast race in the first four." But the beginning of the blitz did not go well. I scored only half a point in the first three rounds. That's why I'm happy with the comeback, with eight wins during the blitz and with the first place."

It is interesting that although his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi led the tournament for a long time, Vidit took the lead with one round to go and in the end kept his lead by half a point. According to the Indian grandmaster, it was not possible to follow the changes in the schedule: "Following the schedule in Blitz is problematic. You're just controlling your game and thinking about the best moves."

He said that his most memorable matches were against Nijat Abasov and Rauf Mammadov. "The victory in the match against Mammadov allowed me to take the first place in the tournament, and after that I was able to control my emotions."

It should be noted that Gujrathi won the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" Super Tournament with 22 points.

