Rating favorite of the Gashimov Memorial: "The positions on the board changed quickly here"

"The game went so fast that I didn't realize that we made more than 150 moves with a chess pieces."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, the rating favorite of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" held in Gabala.

In the second round, Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest evaluated the draw after 152 moves in the rapid: "We played especially fast in the first ten minutes, the positions on the board changed quickly. In the last game, special precision was required from everyone in order not to lose. "The match was extremely interesting and probably a draw was a fair result."

He said that he has good impressions about the tournament: "All chess players are capable of winning here. The most exciting things are ahead. I thank the organizers for the invitation."

It should be noted that after 3 rounds, Vidit has collected 4 points and shares the 2nd-4th places.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz