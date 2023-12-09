9 December 2023
EN

Rating favorite of the Gashimov Memorial: "The positions on the board changed quickly here"

Chess
News
9 December 2023 15:35
Rating favorite of the Gashimov Memorial: "The positions on the board changed quickly here"

"The game went so fast that I didn't realize that we made more than 150 moves with a chess pieces."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, the rating favorite of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" held in Gabala.

In the second round, Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest evaluated the draw after 152 moves in the rapid: "We played especially fast in the first ten minutes, the positions on the board changed quickly. In the last game, special precision was required from everyone in order not to lose. "The match was extremely interesting and probably a draw was a fair result."

He said that he has good impressions about the tournament: "All chess players are capable of winning here. The most exciting things are ahead. I thank the organizers for the invitation."

It should be noted that after 3 rounds, Vidit has collected 4 points and shares the 2nd-4th places.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

Related news

Farid Gayibov played the first chess piece of the tour at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" - PHOTO
16:01
Chess

Farid Gayibov played the first chess piece of the tour at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" - PHOTO

The fourth round of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament has started in Gabala
Leader of "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023": "I am in favor of keeping the Cup in Azerbaijan"
8 December 21:30
Chess

Leader of "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023": "I am in favor of keeping the Cup in Azerbaijan"

"The first games of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023 tournament were quite interesting."
Nijat Abasov has become the leader after 3 rounds - PHOTO
8 December 19:40
Chess

Nijat Abasov has become the leader after 3 rounds - PHOTO

"Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" super tournament has started in Gabala
The 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" has been declared open
8 December 15:44
Chess

The 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" has been declared open

The opening ceremony of the IX "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala
The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"
8 December 14:31
Chess

The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

The first round draw was held at the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", which started in Gabala
Shahriyar Mammadyarov announced the reason for relegation from the "Top-20" in the FIDE rating - INTERVIEW
7 December 15:36
Chess

Shahriyar Mammadyarov announced the reason for relegation from the "Top-20" in the FIDE rating - INTERVIEW

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, a chess player of the Azerbaijan national team, interviewed on Idman.biz website

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
7 December 10:58
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Interview of Azerbaijan national football player Nigar Mirzaliyeva on Idman.biz website
ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year
7 December 15:33
Other

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024
7 December 12:31
World football

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

Football transfer rumors, news and beyond