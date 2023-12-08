8 December 2023
EN

The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

Chess
News
8 December 2023 14:31
The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

The first round draw was held at the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", which started in Gabala.

Idman.biz reports that the ranking of chess players in rapid and blitz has been determined.

According to the results of the draw, starting numbers were presented to the players. World Chess luminary Boris Gelfand will compete first.

It should be noted that the meetings of the first round will start at 15:00. 3 rounds will be held on rapid.

The 9th "Vugar Hashimov Memorial"

I round

Boris Gelfand (Israel) - Arjun Erigaisi (India)

Shahriyar Mammadyarov - Richard Rapport (Romania)

Nijat Abasov - Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands)

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) - Teymur Rajabov

Aydin Suleymanli - Rauf Mammadov

II round

Arjun Erigaisi (India) – Rauf Mammadov

Teymur Rajabov - Aydin Suleymanli

Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands) - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India)

Richard Rapport (Romania) – Nijat Abasov

Boris Gelfand (Israel) – Shahriyar Mammadyarov

III round

Shahriyar Mammadyarov – Arjun Erigaisi (India)

Nijat Abasov – Boris Gelfand (Israel)

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) - Richard Rapport (Romania)

Aydin Suleymanli – Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands)

Rauf Mammadov – Teymur Rajabov

Idman.biz

Related news

The 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" has been declared open
15:44
Chess

The 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" has been declared open

The opening ceremony of the IX "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala
Shahriyar Mammadyarov announced the reason for relegation from the "Top-20" in the FIDE rating - INTERVIEW
7 December 15:36
Chess

Shahriyar Mammadyarov announced the reason for relegation from the "Top-20" in the FIDE rating - INTERVIEW

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, a chess player of the Azerbaijan national team, interviewed on Idman.biz website
President of the ACF: "This silver is equal to gold"
7 December 14:03
Chess

President of the ACF: "This silver is equal to gold"

"The end of the year was very productive for us"
Mahir Mammadov: "We believe that the tournament will be held in very good conditions"
7 December 13:24
Chess

Mahir Mammadov: "We believe that the tournament will be held in very good conditions"

The opening ceremony of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala
Participants of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" in the II Alley of Honor - PHOTO
7 December 13:08
Chess

Participants of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" in the II Alley of Honor - PHOTO

The 9th Memorial will be held in Gabala this time
The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO
6 December 11:25
Chess

The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO

Residents of the capital will be able to watch the logo of the tournament in the evenings until December 12

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”
6 December 11:13
World football

Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

"Manchester City" and "Liverpool" eye Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder
"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"
6 December 14:48
World football

"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"

"I am neither satisfied with myself nor with the performance of my teammates. Our duty is to score a goal and we are not able to do it." Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Argentinian player of "Neftchi" Lucas Melano at the press conference held today.

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona
6 December 11:24
World football

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

The 35-year-old football player will spend the next season in the Catalan club