The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

The first round draw was held at the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", which started in Gabala.

Idman.biz reports that the ranking of chess players in rapid and blitz has been determined.

According to the results of the draw, starting numbers were presented to the players. World Chess luminary Boris Gelfand will compete first.

It should be noted that the meetings of the first round will start at 15:00. 3 rounds will be held on rapid.

The 9th "Vugar Hashimov Memorial"

I round

Boris Gelfand (Israel) - Arjun Erigaisi (India)

Shahriyar Mammadyarov - Richard Rapport (Romania)

Nijat Abasov - Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands)

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) - Teymur Rajabov

Aydin Suleymanli - Rauf Mammadov

II round

Arjun Erigaisi (India) – Rauf Mammadov

Teymur Rajabov - Aydin Suleymanli

Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands) - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India)

Richard Rapport (Romania) – Nijat Abasov

Boris Gelfand (Israel) – Shahriyar Mammadyarov

III round

Shahriyar Mammadyarov – Arjun Erigaisi (India)

Nijat Abasov – Boris Gelfand (Israel)

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) - Richard Rapport (Romania)

Aydin Suleymanli – Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands)

Rauf Mammadov – Teymur Rajabov

