3 December 2023
EN

Samir Huseynov: "We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal" - PHOTO

Boxing
News
3 December 2023 17:58
Samir Huseynov: "We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal" - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan championship among male boxers was held.

Idman.biz informs that the event started with a parade of participating teams.

Then Samir Huseynov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF), spoke. He said that the championship organized before the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games is of great importance: "This time the final battles will be held in a completely new format and solemnly, and there will be official guests. We have achieved a historic result in the U-22 European Championship in Montenegro. For the first time in this competition, we won 5 - 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. Thanks to the work done and the reforms, this success will be followed."

Huseynov also expressed confidence that the battles will be fair. He noted that for this, neutral referees were invited to the championship: "There is only a short time left for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games to be held next year. Our team has already obtained a license in 2 weights. We are sure that some of the boxers who will fight here will join them. We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal, which it has not been able to get in the last 30 years at the Olympics."

ABF official also said that surprises await the fans on the final day of the championship. He said that a selection will be made among the most active spectators and one of them will be taken to the European Championship in Italy next year. At the same time, other gifts await the fans.

ABF Board member Rovshan Huseynov and representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Aliniyaz Mirzayev spoke about the importance of the competition and wished success to the competition participants.

After that, the dear memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs, who died for the freedom and integrity of our land, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

After the National Anthem was played, the competition was declared open.

It should be noted that the winners of 13 weight classes will be determined in the competition held at the Boxing Center. 167 boxers from 41 teams representing clubs of different cities and regions of the republic, as well as sports societies, participated in the championship.

The name of the winners of the championship will be clarified on December 8. The final matches will be broadcast live on the "CBC Sport" TV channel.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani boxers won 4 medals in Kazakhstan - PHOTO
26 November 11:51
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers won 4 medals in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

The international tournament among young boxers has ended in the city of Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold and 2 silver medals in the competition in which 200 athletes from 5 countries participated.

Azerbaijani boxers returned to their homeland after setting a record in the European Championship, - PHOTO
21 November 11:40
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers returned to their homeland after setting a record in the European Championship, - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team, which successfully represented the country in the European Championship among boxers under 22 years of age in Budva, Montenegro, has returned to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani boxers set a record in the European Championship
20 November 18:25
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers set a record in the European Championship

The Azerbaijani national team set a new record in the number of medals in the European Championship among boxers under 22 years of age
Nijat Huseynov: "I went to the fight with Armenia only for victory"
20 November 13:44
Boxing

Nijat Huseynov: "I went to the fight with Armenia only for victory"

"I am happy that I won the title of European Champion for the second time and defended my title. I managed to climb to the top of the podium again."
Azerbaijan defeated Armenia, European Champion for the second time - PHOTO
19 November 20:07
Boxing

Azerbaijan defeated Armenia, European Champion for the second time - PHOTO

The final fights of the European Championship among boxers under 22 years of age are being held in Budva, Montenegro
2 Azerbaijani boxers qualified for the finals of the European Championship, 3 of them won bronze medals
18 November 11:40
Boxing

2 Azerbaijani boxers qualified for the finals of the European Championship, 3 of them won bronze medals

It should be noted that the final matches will be held tomorrow

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls
1 December 09:00
World football

Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls

Today, the games of the 5th round of the Conference League were held