Samir Huseynov: "We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal" - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan championship among male boxers was held.

Idman.biz informs that the event started with a parade of participating teams.

Then Samir Huseynov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF), spoke. He said that the championship organized before the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games is of great importance: "This time the final battles will be held in a completely new format and solemnly, and there will be official guests. We have achieved a historic result in the U-22 European Championship in Montenegro. For the first time in this competition, we won 5 - 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. Thanks to the work done and the reforms, this success will be followed."

Huseynov also expressed confidence that the battles will be fair. He noted that for this, neutral referees were invited to the championship: "There is only a short time left for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games to be held next year. Our team has already obtained a license in 2 weights. We are sure that some of the boxers who will fight here will join them. We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal, which it has not been able to get in the last 30 years at the Olympics."

ABF official also said that surprises await the fans on the final day of the championship. He said that a selection will be made among the most active spectators and one of them will be taken to the European Championship in Italy next year. At the same time, other gifts await the fans.

ABF Board member Rovshan Huseynov and representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Aliniyaz Mirzayev spoke about the importance of the competition and wished success to the competition participants.

After that, the dear memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs, who died for the freedom and integrity of our land, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

After the National Anthem was played, the competition was declared open.

It should be noted that the winners of 13 weight classes will be determined in the competition held at the Boxing Center. 167 boxers from 41 teams representing clubs of different cities and regions of the republic, as well as sports societies, participated in the championship.

The name of the winners of the championship will be clarified on December 8. The final matches will be broadcast live on the "CBC Sport" TV channel.

Idman.biz