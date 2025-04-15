Loren Alfonso: “Top-class organization at Silk Way Tournament”

“The organization is at the highest level,” said Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez after claiming gold at the Great Silk Way International Tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the world champion praised the quality of the competition held in Baku:

“Top-level athletes have gathered in Baku. This is my first tournament since the Summer Olympic Games, and events like this are crucial for helping boxers stay in shape. I’d like to thank the federation for organizing it.”

Alfonso admitted he wasn’t in peak form after the Olympics:

“I took a break after the Games, but now I’m working hard to get back into my previous shape.”

The tournament features athletes from nine countries — Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is represented by 47 male and 11 female boxers.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz