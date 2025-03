The international boxing tournament in Debrecen, Hungary has concluded.

Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 1 gold and 2 silver medals, Idman.biz reports

One of Azerbaijani boxers, Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg), rose to the highest step of the podium. He defeated Cruzito Kovacs (Hungary) in the final with a score of 4:1 (30:27, 28:29, 29:26, 29:28, 29:28).

Tural Sariyev (50 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) won silver medals.

Idman.biz