Azerbaijani boxer secures another victory at Bocskai István Memorial

The quarterfinals of the 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, have concluded.

Another Azerbaijani athlete has secured a spot in the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) defeated Gergo Szaraz from Hungary with a 5:0 score (30:25, 30:25, 30:26, 29:28, 29:28). He will face Erik Suchy from the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

In the path to the final, Tural Sariyev (50 kg) will compete against Peter Lakatos from Hungary, while Mahammadali Gasimzada (60 kg) will face Axel Hegarty from Wales.

