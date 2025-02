The 62nd Belgrade Winner international boxing tournament will be held from 4 – 10 February.

Idman.biz reports that the five-day competition will see the Azerbaijani national women's team in action.

The team will include the following athletes:

Anakhanim Ismayilova (48 kg)

Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg)

Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg)

Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg)

Emili Rzayeva (70 kg)

Aynur Rzayeva (+81 kg)

The boxers, who left for the tournament today, will return to Baku on February 10th.

