23 January 2025
Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status

Boxing
News
23 January 2025 17:00
17
The International Boxing Association (IBA) has appealed to Donald Trump to help reinstate boxing in the Olympic Games.

Removed from Olympic management in the last two Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IBA sent an open letter highlighting their exclusion from the Olympic program, Idman.biz reports.

The organization hopes Trump, who will be present during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, can help return boxing to the Games. Current issues include financial, governance, ethics, and judging disputes that have kept boxing out of the Olympic program.

World Boxing, a new amateur boxing organization with 60 members including the UK, USA, and Uzbekistan, is lobbying the IOC. IBA still claims to be the global amateur boxing governing body and remains hopeful about reinstating boxing in the Olympics.

Their letter to Trump states: "They [the IOC] have announced in the last 12 months that boxing will not be part of the Olympic program for LA28; it would be very much appreciated if your team could look in to this situation," an open letter from the IBA to Trump read.

"We sincerely hope that boxing will be part of the celebrations in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and will indeed become a great showcase of genuine love to the sport from the American nation and fans worldwide."

The IOC has directly organized boxing competitions in Tokyo-2020 and Paris-2024 Olympics.

Idman.biz

