New Boxing League to be created with UFC involvement

TKO Group Holdings, the owner of UFC, is teaming up with investors from Saudi Arabia to establish a new boxing league.

Idman.biz reports that The New York Times reported that the agreement is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Saudi Arabian Fund will provide financial backing for the project, while TKO Group Holdings will oversee the management of the league. Boxing matches will be held in Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Europe.

UFC President Dana White had previously expressed his desire to venture into professional boxing.

