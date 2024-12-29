29 December 2024
EN

New challenger for Usyk’s title

Boxing
News
29 December 2024 15:18
20
New challenger for Usyk’s title

WBO has updated its latest rankings of top fighters, revealing a shift in the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury, who lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their title fight, has dropped in the rankings.

Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei has emerged as the number one contender for the belt. Zhilei is set to face Agit Kabayel on February 22, 2025, for the WBC interim title, Idman.biz reports.

With his victory over Fury, Usyk retained his WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. Meanwhile, the IBF champion remains Daniel Dubois.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking
12:33
Boxing

Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking

BoxRec has published its ranking of the top boxers, regardless of weight class
Oleksandr Usyk earns $114 million from latest victory
25 December 16:06
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk earns $114 million from latest victory

By defeating British boxer Tyson Fury, Usyk claimed one of the largest prize purses among athletes in 2024
Tayfur Aliyev claims Championship belt in Hungary
23 December 14:53
Boxing

Tayfur Aliyev claims Championship belt in Hungary

Azerbaijani boxer has secured a championship belt at the HELL Boxing Kings tournament
Usyk defeats Fury in Riyadh - No revenge for Tyson - VIDEO - PHOTO
22 December 09:50
Boxing

Usyk defeats Fury in Riyadh - No revenge for Tyson - VIDEO - PHOTO

A thrilling night of boxing took place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, headlined by the highly anticipated bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury
Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov’s fight in Las Vegas to be the second most significant of the night
20 December 20:58
Boxing

Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov’s fight in Las Vegas to be the second most significant of the night

The 30-year-old fighter, who resides in the USA, will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim
Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO
20 December 16:40
Boxing

Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO

The finals were attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Men’s World Team 2024 announced
27 December 09:24
Football

Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024