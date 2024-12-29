New challenger for Usyk’s title

WBO has updated its latest rankings of top fighters, revealing a shift in the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury, who lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their title fight, has dropped in the rankings.

Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei has emerged as the number one contender for the belt. Zhilei is set to face Agit Kabayel on February 22, 2025, for the WBC interim title, Idman.biz reports.

With his victory over Fury, Usyk retained his WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. Meanwhile, the IBF champion remains Daniel Dubois.

Idman.biz