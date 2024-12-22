Usyk defeats Fury in Riyadh - No revenge for Tyson - VIDEO - PHOTO

A thrilling night of boxing took place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, headlined by the highly anticipated bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Idman.biz reports that the fight was for the WBC, IBO, WBO, WBA (Super), and The Ring world championship titles. Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, winning 116–112 on the judges' scorecards.

This marks Usyk's second victory over Fury, as the two had previously clashed on May 18 this year, with the Ukrainian also claiming the win.

Results from the Riyadh Season Boxing Night:

- Andrey Novitsky (Ukraine, 14-0) vs. Edgar Ramirez (Mexico, 10-2-1):

Winner: Novitsky (Unanimous Decision)

- Daniel Lapin (Ukraine, 11-0) vs. Dylan Colin (France, 14-1):

Winner: Lapin (Unanimous Decision)

- Peter McGrail (UK, 10-1) vs. Rhys Edwards (Wales, 16-0):

Winner: McGrail (Unanimous Decision)

-Isaac Lowe (UK, 25-2-3) vs. Lee McGregor (Scotland, 14-1-1):

Winner: McGregor (Unanimous Decision)

Johnny Fisher (UK, 13-0) vs. Dave Allen (UK, 23-7-2):

Winner: Fisher (Points Decision)

Moses Itauma (UK, 11-0) vs. Dempsey McKean (Australia, 22-2):

Winner: Itauma (Knockout)

Serhii Bohachuk (Ukraine, 25-2) vs. Ismael Davis (UK, 13

Idman.biz