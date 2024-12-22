22 December 2024
EN

Usyk defeats Fury in Riyadh - No revenge for Tyson - VIDEO - PHOTO

Boxing
News
22 December 2024 09:50
22
Usyk defeats Fury in Riyadh - No revenge for Tyson - VIDEO - PHOTO

A thrilling night of boxing took place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, headlined by the highly anticipated bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Idman.biz reports that the fight was for the WBC, IBO, WBO, WBA (Super), and The Ring world championship titles. Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, winning 116–112 on the judges' scorecards.

This marks Usyk's second victory over Fury, as the two had previously clashed on May 18 this year, with the Ukrainian also claiming the win.

Results from the Riyadh Season Boxing Night:

- Andrey Novitsky (Ukraine, 14-0) vs. Edgar Ramirez (Mexico, 10-2-1):
Winner: Novitsky (Unanimous Decision)

- Daniel Lapin (Ukraine, 11-0) vs. Dylan Colin (France, 14-1):
Winner: Lapin (Unanimous Decision)

- Peter McGrail (UK, 10-1) vs. Rhys Edwards (Wales, 16-0):
Winner: McGrail (Unanimous Decision)

-Isaac Lowe (UK, 25-2-3) vs. Lee McGregor (Scotland, 14-1-1):
Winner: McGregor (Unanimous Decision)

Johnny Fisher (UK, 13-0) vs. Dave Allen (UK, 23-7-2):
Winner: Fisher (Points Decision)

Moses Itauma (UK, 11-0) vs. Dempsey McKean (Australia, 22-2):
Winner: Itauma (Knockout)

Serhii Bohachuk (Ukraine, 25-2) vs. Ismael Davis (UK, 13

Idman.biz

Related news

Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov’s fight in Las Vegas to be the second most significant of the night
20 December 20:58
Boxing

Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov’s fight in Las Vegas to be the second most significant of the night

The 30-year-old fighter, who resides in the USA, will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim
Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO
20 December 16:40
Boxing

Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO

The finals were attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov
Azerbaijan Boxing Championship: Men’s finalists and Women’s champions decided - PHOTO
20 December 10:05
Boxing

Azerbaijan Boxing Championship: Men’s finalists and Women’s champions decided - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship continues with thrilling matches
Secretary General: "Bringing Khodjaev to Azerbaijan will further elevate the team's success"
16 December 17:04
Boxing

Secretary General: "Bringing Khodjaev to Azerbaijan will further elevate the team's success"

Safarov emphasized that Khodjaev is one of the most experienced specialists in the world
Opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship was held - PHOTO
15 December 15:29
Boxing

Opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship was held - PHOTO

The event started with a parade of participating teams
Former IBA Technical Committee Chair conducts seminar for Azerbaijani coaches and referees - PHOTO
12 December 16:50
Boxing

Former IBA Technical Committee Chair conducts seminar for Azerbaijani coaches and referees - PHOTO

Raymond Silvas, the former Chair of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Technical Committee, has visited Azerbaijan

Most read

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024
19 December 17:07
Other

Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed