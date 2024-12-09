Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

Genadij Krajevskij, the Lithuanian boxer famously known as the "Baltic Bomber," has passed away at the age of 37.

Idman.biz reports that during his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one.

His most notable fight took place in November 2020 when he faced Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury. Krajevskij was knocked out in the second round. His sole victory came in February 2024 in a bout against Ryan Broten.

Krajevskij, who resided in the UK, made his last appearance in the ring in August 2024.

Idman.biz