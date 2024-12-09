9 December 2024
EN

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

Boxing
News
9 December 2024 15:26
12
Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

Genadij Krajevskij, the Lithuanian boxer famously known as the "Baltic Bomber," has passed away at the age of 37.

Idman.biz reports that during his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one.

His most notable fight took place in November 2020 when he faced Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury. Krajevskij was knocked out in the second round. His sole victory came in February 2024 in a bout against Ryan Broten.

Krajevskij, who resided in the UK, made his last appearance in the ring in August 2024.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ravshan Khodjaev: "The goal is to create an Olympic Champion for Azerbaijan"
6 December 12:38
Boxing

Ravshan Khodjaev: "The goal is to create an Olympic Champion for Azerbaijan"

The Uzbek coach spoke about his appointment
Ravshan Khodjaev introduced to the team as new head coach - PHOTO
5 December 17:25
Boxing

Ravshan Khodjaev introduced to the team as new head coach - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) held a meeting to discuss the results of 2024 and the action plan for the upcoming year
From Montenegro victory to Olympic dreams: "They said, 'Who will marry you?'" – INTERVIEW
3 December 12:55
Boxing

From Montenegro victory to Olympic dreams: "They said, 'Who will marry you?'" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Azerbaijan national boxer Aynur Mikayilova for Idman.biz
Artur Beterviev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch: Date revealed
3 December 11:38
Boxing

Artur Beterviev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch: Date revealed

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced the date for the showdown
Odlar Yurdu boxers crowned champions in Germany - PHOTO
29 November 01:02
Boxing

Odlar Yurdu boxers crowned champions in Germany - PHOTO

Held in Görzig, was a significant event for ranking purposes
Nakhchivan Boxing Federation suspends activities
28 November 13:26
Boxing

Nakhchivan Boxing Federation suspends activities

İt is expected that a branch of the federation will be established in Nakhchivan

Most read

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO
6 December 18:36
Football

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO

The championship will begin on December 7
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone
6 December 18:20
Football

Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone

Football fans in Azerbaijan have expressed their favorite clubs in the Misli Premier League through a poll conducted on the official PFL website
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul