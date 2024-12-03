Artur Beterviev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch: Date revealed

The highly anticipated rematch between professional light-heavyweight boxers Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol has been scheduled.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced the date for the showdown, revealing that the fight will take place on February 22, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In their previous encounter on October 13, Beterbiev emerged victorious, successfully defending his IBF, WBC, and WBO titles while also claiming the WBA Super and IBO titles, solidifying his position as the undisputed champion.

Idman.biz