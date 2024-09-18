Olexander Usyk was detained - VIDEO

A video emerged on social media of the champion being detained at Krakow airport.

Idman.biz reports that Zhan Beleniuk, the first deputy chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, informed about this on September 17 and released a corresponding video.

The reason for the Ukrainian boxer's detention is currently unknown. In the released video, he is seen entering the room in handcuffs, accompanied by security.

Usyk explained to Instagram after being released that it was "a misunderstanding" with local police.