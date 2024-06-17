Paris-2024: the calendar of Azerbaijan national games

The game calendar of Azerbaijani 3x3 women's basketball team, which will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, has been determined.
Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team will play its first match against Spain on July 30.
According to the rules of the tournament, the first 2 national teams in the group stage, where 8 teams compete, will qualify for the semi-finals. The 3rd-6th place teams will determine the next two lucky ones who will advance to the 1/2 finals.
Basketball 3x3, group stage
July 30
23:00. Spain - AZERBAIJAN
July 31
23:30. USA - AZERBAIJAN
August 1
14:30. AZERBAIJAN - France
20:30. Germany - AZERBAIJAN
August 2
11:30 a.m. Australia - AZERBAIJAN
19:30. China - AZERBAIJAN
August 3
19:30 Canada - AZERBAIJAN
It should be noted that the Olympic champion will be determined in the final match on August 5.
