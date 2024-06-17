Paris-2024: the calendar of Azerbaijan national games

The game calendar of Azerbaijani 3x3 women's basketball team, which will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team will play its first match against Spain on July 30.

According to the rules of the tournament, the first 2 national teams in the group stage, where 8 teams compete, will qualify for the semi-finals. The 3rd-6th place teams will determine the next two lucky ones who will advance to the 1/2 finals.

Basketball 3x3, group stage

July 30

23:00. Spain - AZERBAIJAN

July 31

23:30. USA - AZERBAIJAN

August 1

14:30. AZERBAIJAN - France

20:30. Germany - AZERBAIJAN

August 2

11:30 a.m. Australia - AZERBAIJAN

19:30. China - AZERBAIJAN

August 3

19:30 Canada - AZERBAIJAN

It should be noted that the Olympic champion will be determined in the final match on August 5.

