Azerbaijani Olympians will undergo training in Chanaggala

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers continues preparations for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the team will hold its next training camp in Turkey under the leadership of head coach Pedro Roque.

Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Mahammad Abdullayev and Bekhan Israilov (both +92 kg) were included in the team of Azerbaijan team that went on a trip today. The rally to be held in Chanaggala will continue until June 27.

It should be noted that Paris-2024 will start on July 26.

Idman.biz