Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won the license - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) Sahil Babayev and members of the Board of Directors met with boxers who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by ABF, the head of the institution highly appreciated the license of Azerbaijani boxers for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in 5 weight classes.

He emphasized that the main goal is to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

He noted that Azerbaijan national boxing team ranks first in Europe in terms of the number of licenses in the Olympic Games, and ranks 4th in the world after Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Australia.

The head coach of the national boxing team, Pedro Roque, expressed his gratitude to the federation leadership for the created conditions, and emphasized that they will work for Azerbaijani boxers to succeed in the responsible competition.

It should be noted that Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev will represent Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. (+92 kg) will represent.

