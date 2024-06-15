15 June 2024
EN

Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won the license - PHOTO

Boxing
News
15 June 2024 14:47
10
Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won the license - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) Sahil Babayev and members of the Board of Directors met with boxers who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by ABF, the head of the institution highly appreciated the license of Azerbaijani boxers for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in 5 weight classes.

He emphasized that the main goal is to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

He noted that Azerbaijan national boxing team ranks first in Europe in terms of the number of licenses in the Olympic Games, and ranks 4th in the world after Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Australia.

The head coach of the national boxing team, Pedro Roque, expressed his gratitude to the federation leadership for the created conditions, and emphasized that they will work for Azerbaijani boxers to succeed in the responsible competition.

It should be noted that Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev will represent Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. (+92 kg) will represent.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS
14 June 11:41
Olympics 2024

Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS

There are 42 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing together in Bukhara
12 June 15:52
Boxing

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing together in Bukhara

The team's training abroad will continue until June 27
Ali Ismayilov: "Like Holyfield, I will definitely achieve it"
12 June 14:01
Boxing

Ali Ismayilov: "Like Holyfield, I will definitely achieve it"

"I thank all Muscovites, including all Azerbaijanis living here, for their support"
Ali Ismailov becomes champion by knockout at the age of 50 - VIDEO
12 June 11:27
Boxing

Ali Ismailov becomes champion by knockout at the age of 50 - VIDEO

He participated in the boxing night held in Moscow by the Dustum Boxing promoter company.
Tyson Fury escorted from a Morecambe bar for being drunk- VIDEO
11 June 12:26
Boxing

Tyson Fury escorted from a Morecambe bar for being drunk- VIDEO

A video showing him drunk has been circulated on social networks
Malik Hasanov: "They try to convince me that I am the strongest" - VIDEO
9 June 12:34
Boxing

Malik Hasanov: "They try to convince me that I am the strongest" - VIDEO

"This will be my first Olympic Games"

Most read

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING
13 June 17:50
Euro 2024

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants
“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO
13 June 10:11
Other

“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO

Up to 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will compete in dances that imitate the species included in the games
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today