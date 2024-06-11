11 June 2024
EN

Tyson Fury escorted from a Morecambe bar for being drunk- VIDEO

Boxing
News
11 June 2024 12:26
45
Great British boxer Tyson Fury was once again a participant of the scandal.

A video showing him drunk has been circulated on social networks, as Idman.biz reports.

The incident took place in one of the bars in Morecambe, Great Britain. Fury was very drunk and the guards removed him from the facility. The boxer crawled on his knees in the street, his head hit a lamppost. The witnesses of the incident recorded the events and distributed them on video.

It should be noted that Fury (34-1-1, 24 knockouts) was defeated by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 knockouts) in the fight for the title of absolute heavyweight world champion a month ago.

