Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!

Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the member of the national team fighting in the weight of 63.5 kg achieved this success at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Our boxer met Jose Manuel Viafara (Colombia) in the 1/4 finals. Having defeated his opponent with a score of 3:2, Hasanov not only advanced to the semi-finals, but also formalized the license to the Olympics.

This was the 4th qualification for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games won by the Azerbaijani national boxing team. Before Malik Hasanov, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) also achieved the same achievement.

It should be noted that the competition in Bangkok will end on June 2. Among our boxers, Shamil Asgarov (57 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) continue their license fight.

Idman.biz