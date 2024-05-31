31 May 2024
EN

Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!

Boxing
News
31 May 2024 14:12
16
Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!

Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the member of the national team fighting in the weight of 63.5 kg achieved this success at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Our boxer met Jose Manuel Viafara (Colombia) in the 1/4 finals. Having defeated his opponent with a score of 3:2, Hasanov not only advanced to the semi-finals, but also formalized the license to the Olympics.

This was the 4th qualification for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games won by the Azerbaijani national boxing team. Before Malik Hasanov, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) also achieved the same achievement.

It should be noted that the competition in Bangkok will end on June 2. Among our boxers, Shamil Asgarov (57 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) continue their license fight.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"
17:34
Boxing

Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"

"When I came here, I promised that I would win the license"
Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record
16:17
Boxing

Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Azerbaijani boxer defeated his Croatian opponent
30 May 13:54
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer defeated his Croatian opponent

Azerbaijan’s world champion defeated his opponent 5:0
Shamil Asgarov qualified for the quarter-finals of the license tournament
30 May 11:02
Boxing

Shamil Asgarov qualified for the quarter-finals of the license tournament

The II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament continues in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand
Hasanov defeated his Polish opponent in the license tournament
26 May 16:04
Boxing

Hasanov defeated his Polish opponent in the license tournament

Azerbaijani boxer started the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, with a victory
Flying start to World Qualification Tournament from Azerbaijan
24 May 10:58
Boxing

Flying start to World Qualification Tournament from Azerbaijan

The 2024 Boxing 2nd World Qualification Tournament has started in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand

Most read

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined