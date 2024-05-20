2 medals from Azerbaijan in Elorda Cup

The Elorda Cup international boxing tournament was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 2 medals.

Murad Allahverdiyev (86 kg) advanced to the finals of our team. However, the licensee of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, who lost in the decisive match, won a silver medal.

Our other Olympian Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) was among the prize winners in the Elorda Cup. He finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

