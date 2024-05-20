20 May 2024
EN

2 medals from Azerbaijan in Elorda Cup

Boxing
News
20 May 2024 10:51
21
2 medals from Azerbaijan in Elorda Cup

The Elorda Cup international boxing tournament was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 2 medals.

Murad Allahverdiyev (86 kg) advanced to the finals of our team. However, the licensee of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, who lost in the decisive match, won a silver medal.

Our other Olympian Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) was among the prize winners in the Elorda Cup. He finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Usyk's victory comment: "There was a real drama in the ring" - VIDEO
19 May 14:34
Boxing

Usyk's victory comment: "There was a real drama in the ring" - VIDEO

Ukrainian boxer defeated the British Tyson Fury
Azerbaijani boxers won 5 medals in Khabarovsk
18 May 17:52
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers won 5 medals in Khabarovsk

The Konstantin Korotkov Boxing Memorial has been completed in Khabarovsk, Russia
Azerbaijani young boxers won 1 gold and 1 silver medal in Hungary - PHOTO
18 May 11:23
Boxing

Azerbaijani young boxers won 1 gold and 1 silver medal in Hungary - PHOTO

The international tournament among young boxers in the city of Eger in Hungary has been concluded
Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024: 9 more boxers reached the finals - PHOTO
18 May 10:04
Boxing

Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024: 9 more boxers reached the finals - PHOTO

The final matches of the tournament will be held today
2 Azerbaijani boxers in the final, 3 won bronze in Khabarovsk - FOTO
17 May 15:10
Boxing

2 Azerbaijani boxers in the final, 3 won bronze in Khabarovsk - FOTO

The finals will be held on May 18
Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024: 7 Azerbaijani boxers in the finals - PHOTO
17 May 11:55
Boxing

Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024: 7 Azerbaijani boxers in the finals - PHOTO

18 matches will be held on the fifth day of the traditional tournament held at the Boxing Center

Most read

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF