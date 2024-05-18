Azerbaijani young boxers won 1 gold and 1 silver medal in Hungary - PHOTO

The international tournament among young boxers in the city of Eger in Hungary has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 2 medals.

In the team of head coach Elbrus Rzayev, Abbasgulu Shadlinski (71 kg) stepped on the top of the podium. He won the gold medal by defeating Arpad Jambora 4:1 (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29) in the final.

Taghi Nasibov (60 kg) faced Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Jurakulov in the decisive match. The match ended with a 4:1 (28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28) victory of the opponent, so our boxer won a silver medal.

Idman.biz