Azerbaijan’s female boxers will train in Almaty

Azerbaijan's national team of female boxers left for Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz reports that the training camp will be held at the Almaty Olympic Training Center.

Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg), Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg) and Aynur Rzayeva (75 kg) were involved in the preparation. The exercises that will start today will continue until May 18. Trial fights are also planned for our boxers as part of preparation.

It should be noted that the gathering is preparation for the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Idman.biz