20 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijani boxer starts with victory

Boxing
News
18 April 2024 20:39
Azerbaijani boxer starts with victory

Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov started the European Championship, which started in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, with a victory.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Azerbaijan (63.5 kg) met Lasha Gagnidze (Georgia) in the 1/16 finals.

The fight ended with the victory of our boxer. Hasanov will face Spain's Oier Ibarreche, who was released from the first round, in the 1/8 finals. The meeting will be held on April 21.

It should be noted that the European Championship, attended by 337 (216 men, 121 women) athletes from 34 countries, will be concluded on April 28.

Idman.biz

Related news

Elbrus Rzayev: "The goal is a successful performance at the World Championship and training boxers for the main national team" - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 April 14:02
Boxing

Elbrus Rzayev: "The goal is a successful performance at the World Championship and training boxers for the main national team" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The experienced specialist evaluated the performance of the team and the potential of the national team in the European Championship
Mahammad Abdullayev: "If we do it suddenly, it may lose its effect in the Olympics" - INTERVIEW
18 April 11:33
Boxing

Mahammad Abdullayev: "If we do it suddenly, it may lose its effect in the Olympics" - INTERVIEW

"My biggest dream is to stand on the highest podium in the Olympics"
Azerbaijani boxers to participate in the European Championship
17 April 17:47
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers to participate in the European Championship

The Azerbaijani national team will also test its strength in the 11-day competition
Azerbaijan’s European champions have returned to their homeland – PHOTO - VIDEO
16 April 10:24
Boxing

Azerbaijan’s European champions have returned to their homeland – PHOTO - VIDEO

"The next goal will be the world championship, which will take place in November"
Another Azerbaijani boxer is European champion
14 April 20:22
Boxing

Another Azerbaijani boxer is European champion

Another Azerbaijani boxer won the title of the winner of the EUBC youth men Boxing Championship held in Poreč, Croatia
Azerbaijani boxer became the European champion
14 April 18:28
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer became the European champion

Azerbaijani boxer Bilalhabashi Nazarov was awarded the title of European champion

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer