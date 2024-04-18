Azerbaijani boxer starts with victory

Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov started the European Championship, which started in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, with a victory.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Azerbaijan (63.5 kg) met Lasha Gagnidze (Georgia) in the 1/16 finals.

The fight ended with the victory of our boxer. Hasanov will face Spain's Oier Ibarreche, who was released from the first round, in the 1/8 finals. The meeting will be held on April 21.

It should be noted that the European Championship, attended by 337 (216 men, 121 women) athletes from 34 countries, will be concluded on April 28.

