14 February 2024
EN

Azerbaijani boxers will participate in the Dracula International Tournament

Boxing
News
12 February 2024 12:38
Dracula International Tournament among teenagers and young boxers will start today in Ploisthi, Romania.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani national teams will also compete in the competition.

Head coach Vagif Kazimov and coach Teymur Mammadov will lead the team consisting of Ali Mammadov (46 kg), Zakir Hasanzade (48 kg), Ismayil Rzayev (50 kg), Bagir Amirkhanli, Raul Heydarli (both 52 kg), Subhan Babayev (54 kg), Hagverdi Hasanov, Tamerlan Alimzanov (both 57 kg), Nurlan Abishov (60 kg), Kanan Aslanli (63 kg), Valeh Eyvazli (66 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg), Ismayil Valiyev (75 kg), Amir Abbasov (80 kg) and Safter Mammadzada (+80 kg).

Under the guidance of Elbrus Rzayev, the head coach of the youth national team, and Elvin Mamishzade, Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kg), Zidan Khumbatov (51 kg), Omar Aslanli, Taghi Nasibov (both 54 kg), Elbrus Karimli (57 kg), Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg), Abbasgulu Shadlinski (67 kg) and Ziya Hasanov (71 kg) will fight.

Galib Abiyev will represent Azerbaijan as a judge in Dracula.

It should be noted that the finals of the competition will be held on February 17-18. Our team will return to Azerbaijan on the 19th of the month.

Idman.biz

