2 April 2025
Match schedule announced for Azerbaijan vs. England

2 April 2025 16:03
12
The schedule for the first qualifying stage of the European Beach Soccer League (EBSL) has been confirmed.

The Azerbaijan national team, competing in Group A of Division B, will face Lithuania, England, and Belgium in the upcoming matches, Idman.biz reports.
The group-stage games will take place in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, from May 23-25.

Azerbaijan's match schedule is as follows:
May 23 – vs. England (13:00 Baku time)
May 24 – vs. Belgium (13:00 Baku time)
May 25 – vs. Lithuania (14:15 Baku time)

