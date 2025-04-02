Match schedule announced for Azerbaijan vs. England

The schedule for the first qualifying stage of the European Beach Soccer League (EBSL) has been confirmed.

The Azerbaijan national team, competing in Group A of Division B, will face Lithuania, England, and Belgium in the upcoming matches, Idman.biz reports.

The group-stage games will take place in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, from May 23-25.

Azerbaijan's match schedule is as follows:

May 23 – vs. England (13:00 Baku time)

May 24 – vs. Belgium (13:00 Baku time)

May 25 – vs. Lithuania (14:15 Baku time)

