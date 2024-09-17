Azerbaijan national team to hold training camp

Azerbaijan national beach football team will hold a training camp in Alanya, Turkiye, from September 25 to October 3.

They will play friendly games as part of the preparation. The meeting is training for the World Championship qualifying round, which will be held in Cadiz, Spain, from October 4 to 15.

List of players invited to the national team:

Goalkeepers: Elchin Gasimov, Vagif Shirinbeyov;

Players: Amid Nazarov, Jomard Bakhshaliyev, Elshad Manafov, Orkhan Mammadov, Isa Zeynalli, Sabir Allahguliyev, Ramil Aliyev, Kamran Gurbatov, Rufat Mammadli, Bayram Bayramli.

Azerbaijan's national team will compete with Spain, England, and Georgia in Group A of the qualifying round of the World Championship.

Idman.biz