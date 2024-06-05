5 June 2024
Ayshan Ahmadova reveals the secret of victory against Turkiye

5 June 2024 18:07
"I feel very happy."

This was said by Azerbaijan national football player Ayshan Ahmadova, who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

The 24-year-old defender commented on the game in which they defeated Turkiye 1:0 in the qualifying round of EURO-2025. He said that their goal was to win 3 points: "We had a conversation before the game with Turkiye. We really wanted to win. Even before the match, our coaches gave us their tasks and we performed them correctly. We have a chance to get out of the group, we can sign first. Being a family played a big role in this victory. The high level of unity and equality in our team lead us to the victory."

Ahmadova revealed the secret of the victory: "We wanted to win both games against Turkiye. That's what the plans were for. The point we lost with a penalty in Turkiye did not affect us well. Because our goal was to leave the group. That's why everyone had aggression. From the first minute of the game to the last minute, we were determined to win. 1 or 2 goals did not matter for us. Our goal was to take 3 points without conceding a goal.

It should be noted that the author of our only goal in the match against Turkiye was Nigar Mirzaliyeva in the 89th minute. Our team, with the same 4 points as Hungary, is in the last place in the group.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

